Govt explores feasibility of converting nitrogen plants to produce oxygen

The process of converting the existing Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) nitrogen plants for production of oxygen was discussed, the Prime Minister's Office said. In the nitrogen plants Carbon Molecular Sieve (CMS) is used whereas Zeolite Molecular Sieve (ZMS) is required for producing oxygen. Therefore, by replacing CMS with ZMS and carrying out few other changes such as oxygen analyzer, control panel system, flow valves etc. existing nitrogen plants can be modified to produce oxygen.

