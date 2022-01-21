Govt explores new social security plan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Job losses and health expenses faced by the rural poor, migrant workers, farmworkers and unorganized sector workers due to the pandemic and frequent mobility curbs have prompted the Centre to act quickly on crafting a new social security scheme for them.
The Union government is working on a welfare scheme and fine-tuning existing schemes for vulnerable sections and the poor, besides attempting to document such individuals better, two people aware of the plans said.
The proposals have been discussed by officials, and their final contours may be highlighted in the budget, but a formal rollout would be done only after getting states on board, the two people said on condition of anonymity.
Queries sent to the ministries of finance and rural development remained unanswered.
Some of the recent schemes to protect the most vulnerable sections of the society include the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a pension scheme for those above 60; Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, an accident insurance scheme with an annual premium of ₹12; and Atal Pension Yojana, a pension programme for unorganized sector workers.
For the farm sector, there is also Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana, under which small and marginal farmers get a minimum fixed pension of ₹3,000 per month on reaching 60 years of age. The PM-Kisan scheme offers ₹6,000 each to 145 million farmers every year.
The people cited above said the proposed social security scheme may be similar to PM-Kisan, which directly transfers money to beneficiary bank accounts, subject to certain conditions.
This is expected to come in handy at times of income loss for vulnerable sections.
Besides, existing schemes for informal workers may also be made attractive by including accident insurance and lowering monthly contributions.
State governments may also be roped in to fund a portion of these schemes to make them more attractive for workers and increase their acceptance.
Plans are also afoot to document such individuals better so that the proposed benefits reach the intended beneficiaries, one of the two people cited above said.
The pandemic-induced lockdowns bared the plight of India’s migrant workers, with a lack of data obstructing relief plans. The government’s E-Shram portal launched in August 2021—the first national database of unorganized workers, including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers—has issued 230 million E-Shram cards so far, based on registration with Aadhaar, mobile number and bank account number. The portal hosts the necessary database for designing schemes, experts tracking the sector said.
The pandemic affected many small unincorporated businesses, which are large job creators. The Modi administration had earlier given income support to subsistence farmers and collateral-free loans to street vendors. Eliminating poverty and hunger by 2030 is one of the sustainable development goals pursued by the government.
