Govt exploring possibility of holding IIT JEE more than twice a year

New Delhi: The union education ministry Thursday said that it is exploring the possibility of holding the marque Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) more than twice – may be three or four times a year and underlined that a proposal is being evaluated on reducing the number of questions students can attempt in JEE (Mains) 2021.

“We are closely looking into the possibility of holding JEE about three to four times a year. If it is feasible, we are open to this idea," union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said during a virtual interaction with students.

"We are closely looking into the possibility of holding JEE about three to four times a year. If it is feasible, we are open to this idea," union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said during a virtual interaction with students.

Later in the day, the education ministry in a separate statement said that “regarding the concerns raised by students relating to syllabus and dates of JEE Exam, Shri Pokhriyal said that the suggestion of JEE (Main) 2021 to be held four times in a year will be examined positively, beginning in the end of February (thereafter in March, April & May-2021) for 3-4 days during each time".

The ministry said the syllabus for JEE (Main) 2021 to remain same as the previous year and “a proposal is under examination where students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 question each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics)."

Regarding the syllabus for national medical entrance NEET (UG) 2021, the ministry quoting Pokhriyal, said that the syllabus will remain the same as the previous year. In terms of mode of conduct of examination - online and offline; the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Medical Commission (NMC) are being consulted in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the minister had said, that his ministry is open to suggestions on online mode, and how it can be conducted through a digital mode.

To be sure, NEET like the JEE Mains is conducted by the education ministry controlled National Testing Agency (NTA). But NEET exam comes under the union health ministry and governed by the medical education regulator National Medical Commission.

The top performers of JEE Mains or around 150,000 of them are shortlisted for giving JEE Advanced, the second leg of the JEE entrance system and performance in this second exam opens door for admission at IITs.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut Indian schools since mid-March and due to delay in progress of school education, some of the school board including CBSE has reduced the course load in schools to help students. This had led to some confusion among academic community that how this will adversely impact their chances for professional courses at the under-graduation level.