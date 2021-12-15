Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the central government is working on a scheme to raise funds from the public for road infrastructure projects.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the minister said the government is exploring public financing for road projects. "We will raise funds at 6 per cent annual interest rate which is higher than what banks provide," he said in the Upper House.

This will benefit the public as they will get a fixed return, he added.

The minister also talked about the speed of road construction and said the country has set several world records despite COVID-19.

He said the construction of Zoji La tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway will be completed before 2024, while another Z-Morh tunnel will be completed in the next three months.

Gadkari highlighted the steps taken to link critical roads with national highways from Leh-Ladakh region and said the government is constructing Zoji La tunnel below Kargil and the work is in progress.

This tunnel is to be completed in 3.5 years. About 1,000 laborers are working in minus 8 degree temperature inside the tunnel. "I am sure the tunnel will be ready before 2024," he said.

The Minister said while the cost of the tunnel in the tender was projected at ₹11,000 crore, the government made special efforts to bring down the cost by ₹5,000 crore.

The Z-Morh tunnel is "more or less complete" and will be completed fully in the next three months, he said, adding that this will reduce the travel time by 6 hours from Leh-Ladakh.

Further, the minister said 24 green express highways for a length of 8,000 km being constructed will transform the road infrastructure in the country.

He said that the pace of road construction has increased in the last seven years and there is no shortage of funds for implementation of the road projects.

With agency inputs

