The union shipping ministry on Friday said it has extended the current 40% discount for movement of cargo between India and Chabahar port in Iran for one more year to encourage trade.

“The Ministry of Shipping has extended the current concessional rate of 40% discount for coastal movement of cargo and vessel related charges, for a period of further one year to clients for cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, Iran," an official statement said. Chabahar is located less than 100 nautical miles from the Chinese built port of Gwadar in Pakistan.

The levy of concessional vessel related charges (VRC) will be applied proportionately, subject to vessel loading at least 50 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) or 5000 MT cargo to ShahidBeheshti Port. The ports will coordinate with Indian Ports Global Ltd and jointly evolve a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that discounts are given to cargo is actually discharged or loaded at ShahidBeheshti terminal of Chabahar Port, it said.

“The aim of the extension of discount period is to promote the trade through Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, Iran. It would give a boost to coastal movement of cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port," the shipping ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via