“The Ministry of Shipping has extended the current concessional rate of 40% discount for coastal movement of cargo and vessel related charges, for a period of further one year to clients for cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, Iran," an official statement said. Chabahar is located less than 100 nautical miles from the Chinese built port of Gwadar in Pakistan.