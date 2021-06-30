Declaring Nagaland as a "disturbed area", the Centre on Wednesday extended the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act ( AFSPA ) in the state for six more months.

The AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian armed forces in 'disturbed areas.'

Ministry of Home Affairs notification said, the Centre is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the state of Nagaland is in "disturbed and dangerous" condition.

"Whereas the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," it reads.

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th June 2021 for the purpose of the said Act," it added.

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades. The controversial AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.