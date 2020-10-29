Govt extends airfare cap by three more months

New Dlhi: The restrictions on airfare which are in place till 24 November will continue for another three months, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said on Thursday.

The minister said that air travel has progressed from the time the system of floor and ceiling of airfare was introduced to maintain stability in fare when India reopened air travel in June amid uncertainty. “But I believe we still need a little bit of cushion. We are extending the price band for another three months," Puri said at a news briefing.

Puri also said that if by end of December, if there is a very appreciable improvement in situation and traffic reaches pre-covid levels, he would not have any hesitation to lift the price band system if his colleagues felt it was no longer required.

Under the system, forty percent of the seats have to be sold at a fare that is lower than the mid-point of the maximum fare. The idea is that fare does not go out of hand and at the same time, it is viable for airlines too.

