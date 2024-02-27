The Indian government on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for the next five years with immediate effect declaring it as an ‘unlawful association’.

Extending the ban, Home Minister Amit Shah said anyone threatening the nation's security will face ruthless measures. Jamaat-e-Islami J-K found continuing its activities against the nation's security, integrity, and sovereignty, he added.

"Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Giving a list of 47 cases registered against the terror outfit, the Centre said Jamaat-e-Islami J&K is in close touch with militant outfits and is continuously supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu & Kashmir and elsewhere in the country.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding menu unveiled; 65 chefs from Indore to cook 2,500 dishes The government further said the outfit is supporting claims for the secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India.

Praveen Vashista, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs in an official release said," And, whereas, the Central Government for the above-mentioned reasons is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the Jel, it is necessary to declare the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (Jel) as an 'unlawful association with immediate effect."

Also Read | RBI tweaks norms to standardise filing of supervisory returns by banks, NBFCs “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (Jel) as an unlawful association."

“The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (Jel) as an unlawful association' with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the Ministry of Home Affairs release read.

The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019.

