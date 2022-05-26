Govt extends deadline for defence pensioners to complete annual identification by a month1 min read . 02:54 PM IST
The process of Annual Identification/Life Certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of monthly pension
The central government on Thursday extended the timeline for completing the annual identification/life certification by defence pensioners until 25 June.
The deadline was earlier set for 25 May.
“Upon verification of data received as of 25th May 2022, it is noticed that 34,636 Pensioners who have been migrated to SPARSH have not completed their annual identification – neither online nor through their respective banks by November 2021," the ministry of defence said in a statement.
“The April 2022 Monthly Pension was credited through a special one-time waiver for 58,275 Pensioners (out of 4.47 lakh Migrated Pensioners on SPARSH), as their annual identification details could not be verified by their respective banks by month-closing," it added.
Here's how the Annual Identification/Life Certification can be done:
1. Via the Digital Jeevan Pramaan online/Jeevan Pramaan Face App for Android Users
a. Details of installation & usage may be found here: https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/package/documentdowload/JeevanPramaan_FaceApp_3.6_Installation
b. SPARSH Pensioner: Please choose Sanctioning Authority as “Defence – PCDA (P) Allahabad" & Disbursing Authority as “SPARSH – PCDA (Pensions) Allahabad
c. Legacy Pensioner (pre-2016 Retiree): Please choose your respective Sanctioning Authority as “Defence – Jt. CDA (AF) Subroto Park" or Defence – PCDA (P) Allahabad" or “Defence – PCDA (Navy) Mumbai& Disbursing Authority as your respective pension disbursing bank/DPDO etc.
2. Pensioners may also visit Common Service Centres (CSCs) for completion of Annual Identification. Find your nearest CSC here: https://findmycsc.nic.in/
3. Pensioners may also visit their nearest DPDO for updation of Life Certification. Legacy Pensioners may continue to update their Life Certification with their respective banks.
The process of Annual Identification/Life Certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of monthly pension.
