Govt extends deadline for PLI applications for telecom products

PLI applications for telecom products: The registration process started on June 21, 2022. The last date for submission of the application was fixed as July 20, 2022
The central government has extended the last date for submission of applications for design-led manufacturing under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products up to August 05, 2022.
“Extension of last date for submission of Applications -Design led Manufacturing under Production Linked Incentive (#PLI) Scheme for Promoting #Telecom and Networking Products Manufacturing in India on the Scheme Portal up to 5th August 2022," Department of Telecommunications tweeted.
The registration process started on June 21, 2022. The last date for submission of the application was fixed as July 20, 2022.
The move to extend the deadline was taken keeping in view the requests made by some of the interested companies and for their wider participation in the scheme, a Ministry of Communications said.
PLI scheme
With an objective to boost domestic manufacturing, investments, and export in telecom and networking products, the PLI scheme was launched. This will give a boost to the manufacturing of telecom and networking products to develop a 5G ecosystem for India.
The scheme is open to both MSME and Non-MSME companies including domestic and global Companies. Applicants will have to satisfy the minimum revenue criteria to be eligible under the scheme. The company may decide to invest in single or multiple eligible products.
