Govt extends tax compliance deadlines due to Covid-19. Details here

In view of the severe Covid-19 pandemic raging unabated across the country affecting the lives of our people, and in view of requests received from taxpayers, tax consultants & other stakeholders that various time barring dates, which were earlier extended to 30th April, 2021 by various notifications, as well as under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, may be further extended, the Government has extended certain timelines today.

