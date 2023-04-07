NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday said the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme has been extended in 610 districts across the country which includes 492 fully covered and 118 partially covered districts under the scheme.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said the government on March 31, 2023, notified the ESI scheme in all the States and Union Territories, except in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Out of the 744 districts of the country, the ESI scheme is extended to 610 districts, which include 492 fully covered and 118 partially covered districts under the scheme, the minister added.

At present, there are 160 ESI hospitals across the country, out of which 51 hospitals are run by ESI Corporation directly and State Governments run 109 hospitals under the ESI scheme, the Labour and Employment ministry said in a statement.

"Apart from the ESI beneficiaries, other patients can also avail medical services from the underutilised hospitals of the ESIC on user charges basis," the ministry said further.

Around 28,000 new establishments were registered under ESI Scheme in December 2022, and 18.86 lakh new workers were added during the month. The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) provisional payroll data released February 2023 said .

The Employees‘ State Insurance Scheme is an integrated measure of social insurance embodied in the Employees’ State Insurance Act and it is designed to accomplish the task of protecting ‘employees’ as defined in the Employees‘ State Insurance Act, 1948 against the impact of incidences of sickness, among others.