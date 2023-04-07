Govt extends ESI scheme in 610 districts across the country1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:16 AM IST
NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday said the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme has been extended in 610 districts across the country which includes 492 fully covered and 118 partially covered districts under the scheme.
