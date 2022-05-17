Govt extends GST filing deadline for April amid technical glitch

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said a technical glitch has been reported by Infosys in generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal.
The Centre has extended the due date for filing April GSTR-3B as taxpayers faced technical glitch on the GST portal.
"The due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of April, 2022 has been extended till 24th May, 2022," CBIC tweeted.
GSTR-2B is an auto-drafted Input Tax credit (ITC) statement which is available to every GST registered entities based on the information furnished by their suppliers in their respective sales return form GSTR-1.
GSTR-2B statement is usually made available to businesses on the 12th day of succeeding month, based on which they can claim ITC while paying taxes and filing GSTR-3B.
GSTR-3B is filed in staggered manner between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of tax payers.
On Sunday, GST Network, which provides the technology backbone for Goods and Services Tax, had issued an advisory saying that in a few cases, certain records are not reflected in the GSTR-2B statement for the period of April 2022 and asked taxpayers to file GSTR-3B return on self-assessment basis.
In 2015, Infosys was awarded a ₹1,380 crore contract to build and maintain the GST system.
