Govt extends foreign trade policy by 6 months

Currently, fears of a recession in major economies like the US and Europe have escalated a panic among investors. Foreign investors have begun to pull back their money from equities as bears took control. Alongside foreign funds outflow, the geo-political tension in Ukraine coupled with inflationary pressures and monetary policy tightening has forced further weakening in the rupee against the US dollar. The American currency is at a 22-year high, while the rupee hit a new all-time low of 81.6 against the greenback.