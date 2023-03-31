Govt extends mandatory fitness testing of heavy goods, passenger vehicles till 1 Oct 2024

Govt extends mandatory fitness testing of heavy goods, passenger vehicles till 1 Oct 20241 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and bodies of individuals may be allowed to open automated testing stations for testing fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday extended the date of mandatory fitness testing for heavy goods and passenger motor vehicles by 18 months to 1 October, 2024.
