Govt extends mandatory fitness testing of heavy goods, passenger vehicles till 1 Oct 2024

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday extended the date of mandatory fitness testing for heavy goods and passenger motor vehicles by 18 months to 1 October, 2024.

‘’Now, in view of the present status of readiness of the automated testing stations (ATS) across the country, MoRTH has decided to extend the date for mandatory testing through ATS in respect of Heavy Goods Vehicles/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles, Medium Goods Vehicles/Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) to 1st October 2024,‘’ the ministry said in a statement.

An ATS uses mechanical equipment to automate various tests that are required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

Earlier, the ministry said that the fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from 1 April, 2023.

However, in the case of medium goods vehicles, medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport), it said that the requirement will be made compulsory from 1 June, 2024.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 5th April 2022, regarding mandatory fitness of motor vehicles only through an Automated Testing Station, registered in accordance with rule 175 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989," it said.

The ministry said entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and bodies of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.