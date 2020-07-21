Govt extends NCLT Acting President tenure for one month

This is the second extension of BSV Prakash Kumar, who was appointed as Acting President of NCLT for a period of three months from January 5 after the retirement of Justice MM Kumar as NCLT President. The government in April had extended the tenure of BSV Prakash Kumar for three months. This was up to July 5 and now it has been again extended for a month. Presently, hearing of All NCLT benches across India is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.