Govt extends price cap on knee implants till September 2021

NPPA in July 2020 directed all companies manufacturing and importing primary and revision knee system to submit sales data for the period July 2018 to June 2020. In its meetings held on 6th August 2020, NPPA after observing the data collected from 14 major companies (10 importers and 4 domestic manufacturers) decided that the ceiling prices for knee implants as applicable on 15th August 2020 may be further extended up to one month up to 15th September 2020.

NPPA for the first time in 2017 had fixed the ceiling price of orthopaedic knee implants for a period of one year. This was extended for further one year in 13th August 2018 and then on 15th August 2019. The above period ended on 15th August 2020 and the ceiling prices for knee implants for knee replacement system was due for review by 15-Aug-2020.

The matter was discussed again in the Authority Meeting held on 14th September 2020. In the meeting it was noted that fixing Ceiling Prices for Orthopaedic Knee Implants in the year 2017 had resulted in price reduction up to 69% and domestic manufacturers market share has risen by 11% over the period of two years, which is in line with the Government’s motto of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Govt claims that it will save ₹1500 crore of the common man.

