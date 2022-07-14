Govt extends RoSCTL scheme till March 2024 for exports of apparel/garments

Govt extends RoSCTL scheme till March 2024 for exports of apparel/garments2 min read . 03:41 PM IST
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has authorised the continuation of the Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) with the same rates as announced by the Ministry of Textiles for exports of apparel/garments and made-ups until March 31, 2024 in an effort to increase exports and generate employment in the textile industry.
Chairman AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council), Naren Goenka said, “RoSCTL is a forward-looking and growth-oriented scheme which has provided a stable and predictable policy regime, helping boost exports and employment. The scheme helped improve cost efficiency and the export competitiveness in the international market. It has also promoted incubation of start-ups & entrepreneurs in the domain and also led to the large number of MSMEs joining the apparel export business."
The RoSL (Rebate of State Levies) initiative was superseded by the new RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes Levies) scheme in March 2019 following the implementation of GST in 2017. An initiative called the Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) Scheme aims to reimburse all embedded State and Central Taxes/Levies for exports of manufactured goods and garments. Importer-Exporter Codes (IECs) are necessary in order to apply for the RoSCTL programme. To enhance the productivity of the garment and made-up sectors, it has been established as a successor for the old "Rebate of State Levies (RoSL) Scheme" to rebate all embedded State and Central Taxes and Levies.
As per the website of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) the national portal of Indian Customs of Central Board of Indirect Taxes, “The scheme intends to compensate the State and Central Taxes and Levies in addition to the Duty Drawback Scheme on export of apparel/ garments and Made-ups by way of rebate. The Rebate of State Taxes and Levies includes VAT on fuel used in transportation, captive power, farm sector, mandi tax, duty of electricity, stamp duty on export documents, embedded SGST paid on inputs such as pesticides, fertilizers etc. used in production of raw cotton, purchases from unregistered dealers, coal used in production of electricity and inputs for transport sector. However, the Rebate of Central Taxes and Levies includes central excise duty on fuel used in transportation, embedded CGST paid on inputs such as pesticides, fertilizer etc. used in production of raw cotton, purchases from unregistered dealers, inputs for transport sector and embedded CGST and Compensation Cess on coal used in production of electricity."
“All exporters of garments/Apparels and made-ups manufactured in India are eligible to take benefit under this scheme except entities/ IECs under the Denied Entity List of the DGFT. Further RoSCTL benefit is available subject to the facts that the exporter has not claimed RoDTEP benefits. Such exporter may either be the merchant or manufacturer exporter. However, such goods should have been directly exported by such person," ICEGATE has said.
