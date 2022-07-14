Govt extends RoSCTL scheme till March 2024 for exports of apparel/garments

As per the website of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) the national portal of Indian Customs of Central Board of Indirect Taxes, “The scheme intends to compensate the State and Central Taxes and Levies in addition to the Duty Drawback Scheme on export of apparel/ garments and Made-ups by way of rebate. The Rebate of State Taxes and Levies includes VAT on fuel used in transportation, captive power, farm sector, mandi tax, duty of electricity, stamp duty on export documents, embedded SGST paid on inputs such as pesticides, fertilizers etc. used in production of raw cotton, purchases from unregistered dealers, coal used in production of electricity and inputs for transport sector. However, the Rebate of Central Taxes and Levies includes central excise duty on fuel used in transportation, embedded CGST paid on inputs such as pesticides, fertilizer etc. used in production of raw cotton, purchases from unregistered dealers, inputs for transport sector and embedded CGST and Compensation Cess on coal used in production of electricity."