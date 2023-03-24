Govt extends ₹200 subsidy on LPG cylinder under Ujjwala scheme by 1 year1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of PMUY
The government on Friday extended the ₹200 per LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.
