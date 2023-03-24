Govt extends ₹ 200 subsidy on LPG cylinder under Ujjwala scheme by 1 year

1 min read . 24 Mar 2023

PTI

07 July, 2014, New Delhi : LPG cooking gas cylinder In Delhi. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of PMUY