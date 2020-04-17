NEW DELHI : The Union government on Friday said all existing visas granted to foreigners and all incoming passenger traffic into the country through immigration check posts would to remain suspended till 3 May, 2020.

The Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) said in the wake of continuing COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the government has decided to extend the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners, except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories, till 3 May, 2020.

The home ministry further said all incoming passenger traffic into the country through any of the 107 immigration check posts shall remain suspended till 3 May, 2020.

However, no such restriction would apply to vehicles, planes, ships, conveyance, trains etc. carrying any goods and supplies whether essential or non-essential. Their crew, sailor, driver, helper, cleaner etc. shall be subjected to thorough medical screening for COVID-19.

The government today also extended regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are stranded in India due to extension of lockdown till May 3 on gratis basis.

Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and also due to travel restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities, and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from February 1 (midnight) to May 3 (midnight), would be extended till midnight of May 3 on 'Gratis' basis, after online application by the foreigner, the statement said.