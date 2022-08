The Centre has extended the tenure of Drug Controller General of India VG Somani by three months. His term was set to end on 14 August 2022.

During the pandemic, the incumbent DCGI has played a key role from approval of covid-19 vaccines to approval of lifesaving drugs and ensuring its quality in combatting the covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that Dr VG Somani, shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) under FR 49(v) for a period of three months w.e.f.16.8.2022 or until further order, whichever is earlier," said the union health ministry in an official order seen by Mint.

The union government is looking for a new candidate for the post of DCGI which works to ensure the quality of drugs and cosmetics sold in the country, gives approval for new drugs and regulates clinical trials.

In 2019, the government appointed Dr Somani as DCGI for a period of three years to head India’s apex drug regulatory agency Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). Prior to this in 2018, Dr S. Eswhara Reddy, joint drug controller, was holding the charge of DCGI on adhoc-basis. Presently, Reddy is in judicial custody over the alleged charges of corruption in Biocon bribery case.