Govt extends time for duty-free import of diamonds sent for certification

It added that the re-import in the extended period would be without payment of Basic Customs Duty and IGST. "This facility is available to exporters with average annual export turnover of ₹5 crore for the last three years. It may be noted that this relief is given to those exporters whose graded cut and polished diamonds were stuck abroad as the period of three months, ordinarily allowed for re-import had expired due to pandemic," it said. A number of such consignments were also awaiting clearance with Customs, it added.