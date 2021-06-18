The central government has decided to extend the validity of documents related to the motor vehicles act and the central motor vehicle rules till 30 September in view of the current Covid-19 situation.

The documents include driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits.

"Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19, MoRT&H has advised the Enforcement Authorities that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th September 2021," the ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) wrote on Twitter.

Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MoRT&H has advised the Enforcement Authorities that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th Sept, 2021. pic.twitter.com/xe6QIvks5T — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) June 17, 2021

This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1 February or would expire by 30 September.

In a series of tweets, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the step had been taken to help citizens avail transport-related services while maintaining social distancing amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"To help citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing, validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has been further extended till 30th Sept 2021," he tweeted.

He continued, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories dated 30th March, 2020, 9th June, 2020, 24th Aug 2020, 27th Dec 2020 and 26 March 2021 regarding the same."

The Union minister further said that it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) might be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021.

"This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th Sept 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of Sept 2021," he said.





