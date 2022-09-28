Govt extends validity of RoDTEP scrips2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 10:39 PM IST
The Union government has increased the validity of the e-scrips issued under the duty remission scheme from one to two years, providing relief to exporters.
NEW DELHI : In a relief to exporters, the Union government has extended the validity of the e-scrips issued under the duty remission scheme to two years from one. The move comes amid complaints from the industry over these scrips being traded at a steep discount and the transfer module not working for 3 months.