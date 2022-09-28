Govt extends validity of RoDTEP scrips

The Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme came into effect in August 2021 and cover 8555 tariff lines. It aims to refund exporters duties and taxes such as value added tax on fuel used in transportation, Mandi tax and duty on electricity used during manufacturing, that were so far not being refunded. Under the Scheme, exporters are given tax rebates to the tune of 0.5-4.3%.