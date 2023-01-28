New Delhi: The government on Saturday extended the applicability of Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) Quality Control Order by 60 days after the textile industry sought more time. Mint first reported about the development on 19 January.

The industry was concerned that the short notice of 30 days would make the already-stressed export value chain deprived of yarns and fabrics and hurt textiles exports. Indian textiles exports in December fell 35.50% on year.

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said that the extension will ensure that Indian manufacturers will meet their prior committed schedule.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016), the central government, is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient to do so in the public interest, hereby makes the following amendment to the Viscose Staple Fibres (Quality Control) Order, 2022…This order shall come into force on the 29th March 2023," as per an official statement.

CITI said the Ministry of Textiles had notified the VSF QCO 2022 on 29 December 2022 which was to be implemented “within one month" of notification.

However, looking at the import dependency of India on the VSF, specially some nominated categories, and the various procedural issues being faced by the user industry, the request to extend the deadline for the applicability of the notification was made by CITI and other industry associations, Rajkumar added.

“Regulatory impact assessment (RAI) is a formal exercise done by developed nations before coming out with a technical regulation. The regulations impact on trade, availability of labs and several such factors are assessed. Consultations should be done and typically at least six months are given to the industry to conform to the new standards," Anil Jauhri, former CEO, National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) said.

Jauhri added that regulation as per WTO should be on grounds of health, safety, environment, deceptive trade practice or national security. If they are not on above grounds they can be challenged in WTO, he added