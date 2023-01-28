Govt extends viscose staple fibre QCO implementation by 60 days

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016), the central government, is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient to do so in the public interest, hereby makes the following amendment to the Viscose Staple Fibres (Quality Control) Order, 2022…This order shall come into force on the 29th March 2023," as per an official statement.