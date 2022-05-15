Govt extends wheat procurement season till 31 May. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In India, the procurement of wheat is ongoing, and in the current RMS 2022-23, the procurement stood at 180 LMT as of May 14, 2022, compared to 367 LMT in the corresponding period last year.
The government on Sunday extended the wheat procurement season till May 31, 2022, to ensure no wheat farmer faces inconvenience. The announcement comes after the government banned wheat export due to soaring prices and fortifying food security.
In a statement today, the ministry of consumer affairs, food & distribution said, "present geopolitical situation and market prices may also affect the projected procurement of wheat during the current Rabi marketing season 2022-23 under the central pool."
"Export of wheat has also been regulated by the Government of India," the statement said.
Thereby, in the interest of farmers and as per the request of state governments, the ministry said, "it has been decided that all respective states/UTs and FCI may continue with wheat procurement and farmers can sell their wheat to the state/FCI at MSP as per the specifications, under the central pool."
It added, "procurement of wheat in the states to continue up to May 31, 2022, or till the earlier approved date, whichever is later."
In India, the procurement of wheat is ongoing, and in the current RMS 2022-23, the procurement stood at 180 LMT as of May 14, 2022, compared to 367 LMT in the corresponding period last year.
Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted saying, "To ensure that no wheat farmer faces inconvenience, Modi Sarkar extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. We are committed to ensuring farm prosperity."
To ensure food security in the country, the government has announced prohibitions on wheat exports. However, under special conditions, the export of this item will be allowed. With immediate effect, the government amended the Wheat Export Policy and added a 'Prohibited' term on wheat from their previous 'Free' term.
In a statement dated May 13, the ministry said the government is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies.
India targets to export 10 million tonnes of wheat in 2022-23. The exports had increased to 7 million tonnes worth around $2.05 billion in the financial year FY22 driven by strong demand.
