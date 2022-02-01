Govt extends work from home for 50% staffers below under secy-level till Feb 15

The Central government officials will be able to 'work from home' which are below the level of Under Secretary till February 15. The Personnel Ministry extended the work from home arrangement for only 50% of government staff on Monday. As per the ministry's order, a person with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices.

Earlier, on January 3, the Personnel Ministry had allowed work from home for 50% of employees below the level of Under Secretary till January 31 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. Now, the government has extended the order till February 15, Tuesday. The Central government officers and staffers will have to follow staggered timing -- 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm -- to avoid overcrowding in offices, as per the Personnel Ministry's order.

"Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50% of the actual strength and the remaining 50% shall work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned," the order stated.

All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above are to attend office regularly.

Personnel Ministry also extended the suspension of biometric attendance for the employees till February 15.

