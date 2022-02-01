Govt extends work from home for 50% staffers below under secy-level till Feb 15

Earlier, on January 3, the Personnel Ministry had allowed work from home for 50% of employees below the level of Under Secretary till January 31 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. Now, the government has extended the order till February 15, Tuesday. The Central government officers and staffers will have to follow staggered timing -- 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm -- to avoid overcrowding in offices, as per the Personnel Ministry's order.