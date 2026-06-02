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Govt eyes ₹4,600 cr from NHPC OFS as it gets subscribed 3.47 times on Day 1; exercises full greenshoe option

The government's OFS in NHPC was subscribed 3.47 times on its first day, prompting the Centre to exercise the full greenshoe option and expand the stake sale to 6%. 

Dhirendra Kumar
Published2 Jun 2026, 07:34 PM IST
The government had on Monday announced the OFS with a base offer of 3% of its equity in NHPC.
The government had on Monday announced the OFS with a base offer of 3% of its equity in NHPC.
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New Delhi: The government's Offer for Sale (OFS) in NHPC Ltd received a strong response from investors on the first day, with the issue being subscribed 3.47 times, prompting the Centre to exercise the entire greenshoe option.

The government had on Monday announced the OFS with a base offer of 3% of its equity in NHPC and an additional 3% greenshoe option in the event of oversubscription. The floor price for the offer was fixed at 71 per share, a discount of about 8% to the stock's previous closing price of 77.19.

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At the floor price, the stake sale is expected to fetch up to about 4,650 crore.

NHPC, a navratna public sector undertaking, is India's leading hydropower producer with a growing presence in solar and wind energy projects.

Taking to the social media platform X, the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) secretary Arunish Chawla said that the OFS attracted participation from investors, with bids exceeding the shares on offer by 3.47 times on the first day. Allocation of shares will be made on a price-priority basis, he said.

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Following the strong demand, the government has decided to exercise the entire greenshoe option, increasing the size of the stake sale to 6% of NHPC's equity, he said.

The OFS opened to non-retail investors on 2 June, while retail investors and eligible employees can place bids on 3 June.

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The government currently holds a 67.4% stake in NHPC, equivalent to 6.77 billion shares, as per information available on the Dipam website. Based on the previous day's closing price, the government's holding is valued at about 52,259 crore, while NHPC's total market capitalisation stands at 77,538 crore.

Disinvestment programme

Following the completion of the OFS, the government's shareholding is expected to reduce to around 6.17 billion shares. Despite the stake sale, the government will remain the majority shareholder in NHPC with a 61.4% stake.

The robust response is expected to boost the Centre's disinvestment programme for FY27. The government has set a target to raise 80,000 crore through disinvestment and asset monetisation in FY27. The government is diluting part of its shareholding in NHPC through the OFS route.

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Earlier, the government had undertaken the stake sale in Coal India Ltd, with the offer-for-sale (OFS) drawing bids worth more than eight times the shares on offer on the first day.

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The NHPC OFS came days after the government launched OFSs in Coal India Ltd and the Central Bank of India. The government is using the OFS route more actively this year to garner higher receipts while also improving public shareholding in state-run companies.

The government garnered 16,885.56 crore from disinvestment in FY26, compared with 10,163.02 crore in the previous fiscal year, according to Dipam data. Besides disinvestment receipts, 28,420.49 crore was raised through asset monetisation in FY26. There were no such asset monetisation receipts before FY26.

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About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More

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