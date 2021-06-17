Govt eyes dividend windfall from PSUs

“Dividends from PSUs have been used by governments in successive years to raise revenues and bridge the fiscal gap that would have arisen due to various reasons including shortfall in divestment revenues. Although the kitty reduces year after year as the government keeps bringing down its stake in PSUs, in FY22, some PSUs including banks, oil companies and other commodity companies can operationally do well and continue to pay out handsome dividends to its shareholders including the government," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.