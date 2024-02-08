Govt fact-checks Rahul Gandhi's 'PM Modi not OBC' claim: Report

The government reportedly released a brief note titled "facts regarding Rahul Gandhi's statement on PM's caste". The government's “brief note" was released hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that “PM Modi was not born in the OBC (Other Backward Class) category." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader claimed that the Prime Minister “was born Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party".

Rahul Gandhi added that PM Modi was “born in the General caste...He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in General caste..." He was speaking during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Odisha on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What govt said in response? The notification read that the Modh Ghanchi caste (and the sub-group to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs) "stands included in the Gujarat government's list... of socially (and) educationally backward class and OBCs", NDTV reported.

As per the report, the note by the government read, "...after a survey in Gujarat, Mandal Commission prepared a list of OBCs under Index 91(A),, which included the Modh Ghanchi caste. The Indian government's list (of) 105 OBC castes for Gujarat has also included Modh Ghanchi..." it added.

The NDTV report said the government 'reminded Rahul Gandhi" that the notification to include the sub-group in the list of OBCs was issued on July 25, 1994, when Gujarat was ruled by the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It reportedly added that “the same sub-group was included (in) OBC (list) as per a Government of India notification dated April 4, 2000. When both notifications were released Shri Narendra Modi was not in power, and was not holding an executive office at the time."

What BJP claimed BJP leader Amit Malviya said on Thursday that Rahul Gandhi's claim "is a blatant lie". He said in a post on X, "PM Narendra Modi's caste was notified as an OBC on Oct 27, 1999, a full 2 years BEFORE he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat." He also tweeted a government notification dates October 27, 1999.

