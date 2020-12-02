Govt, farmer unions to discuss specific issues related to farm laws tomorrow

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was "good" and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3.

The minister, who interacted with members of BKU in the evening at Krishi Bhavan after the government's talks with the farmer representatives from Punjab at Vigyan Bhavan, said the government is always open to discussion with the farmers.

Representatives of farmers, who held talks with the government in Vigyan Bhavan over their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws, said that the meeting remained inconclusive and they will continue their protest.

Tomar told the media the government had suggested clause-by-clause discussions on the new farm laws.

"Our meeting with farmers unions representatives was meaningful. We told leaders to form a smaller group and discuss the act clause by clause. The government has no objection over any discussion. The fourth round of talks will take place on December 3," Tomar told reporters at Krishi Bhavan.

"We had received calls from Tikat Kisan Union. We also had a discussion with leaders of Tikait Kisan Union over the Acts and other agriculture issues. Our meeting with farmers unions representatives was meaningful. It was a meaningful meeting and ended on a positive note. Talks with Tikait union were held in a very good environment. We asked them to give in writing to us about their concerns regarding laws. We told leaders to form a smaller group and discuss the act clause by clause," he added.

Tomar said the Narendra Modi government has never refused to speak with farmers leaders.

"We are always open to discussion with the farmers and will have the fourth round of discussions with farmers leaders on December 3," he said.

Apart from Tomar, Piyush Goyal was also present at meeting with farmer leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bhavan.

BKU president Naresh Tikait, who was present at the meeting, said that they will submit a draft of their issues related to farm laws tomorrow.

"The government has started a conversation with Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi farmers. So, till the next meeting on December 3, the govt has time to brainstorm over the issues raised by all," Tikait told ANI.

The meeting with the representatives of farmers organizations of Punjab at Vigyan Bhavan was attended by Tomar, Goyal and , Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Prakash.

An Agriculture Ministry release said that the ministers again explained the benefits of farm reform Acts and various issues related to the new laws were discussed at length.

It said talks were held in a cordial atmosphere.

Tomar told the meeting that the government is fully committed towards the welfare of farmers and agriculture development is always its top priority.

He proposed constituting an expert committee to put forth the issues of farmers so as to resolve them with mutual consent but the representative of the farmers' unions suggested that all the representatives will attend further round of discussions with the government to resolve the matter amicably.

The government suggested to the representatives of farmers unions to identify the specific issues related to new farm laws and share with the government on Wednesday for consideration.

"These issues will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting to be held on December 3," the release said.

The government said it is always committed to protecting the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for their welfare.

Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi and its borders against three new farm laws enacted by the government.

