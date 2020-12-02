Govt, farmer unions to discuss specific issues related to farm laws tomorrow

"We had received calls from Tikat Kisan Union. We also had a discussion with leaders of Tikait Kisan Union over the Acts and other agriculture issues. Our meeting with farmers unions representatives was meaningful. It was a meaningful meeting and ended on a positive note. Talks with Tikait union were held in a very good environment. We asked them to give in writing to us about their concerns regarding laws. We told leaders to form a smaller group and discuss the act clause by clause," he added.