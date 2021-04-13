Govt fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign-produced Covid-19 vaccines

"The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, after comprehensive deliberation, recommended that vaccines, which have been developed & are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which are listed in WHO(Emergency Use Listing) may be granted emergency use approval in India, mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial in place of conduct of local clinical trial as per the provisions prescribed under Second Schedule of the New Drugs & Clinical Trials Rules 2019," the health ministry said.