New Delhi: Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday underlined the government’s commitment to bolster traditional medicinal practices in the country with the Union Budget hiking allocation to the Ayush ministry by 20% compared to last year.

Inaugurating an international conference on ‘Unani Medicine for Public Health’ at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday, Sonowal said, “Ministry of Ayush is promoting Unani Medicine in the national public healthcare system through regulation of research and integration of quality products, practices and practitioners into the health system. We are paying special attention to the development of indigenous systems of medicine in India. Our focus has been to bolster the rich heritage of our traditional medicinal practices in order to enrich the quality of life and enable a holistic patient care system as the union budget has considerably hiked the budget for the Ayush system by 20% as well as a 50% hike in the National Health Mission."

Paying tributes to Hakim Ajmal Khan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Unani Day on 11 February every year, the minister remembered him as a humane, versatile genius, intensely committed, articulate and a remarkable combination of honesty, high idealism and professional skill.

He said that various possibilities of investment and innovation in the field of Ayush have now been proved limitless. Potential investors as well as innovators have now realized the comparative advantages that Ayush offers. The strength of Ayush is its ability to employ youth power, and skilled labour along with the robustness, and reliability of Ayush in healthcare & wellness services.

In order to bring standards to Unani medicine, the WHO in collaboration with Ministry has published WHO benchmarks for the training and practice in Unani Medicine.

“Recently, the International Standard Terminologies on Unani Medicine has also been released. The acceptance of our various Indian systems including Unani Medicine would depend on sound scientific explanations of the basic theories and specific strengths of these systems. I would like to take this opportunity to urge the researchers of Unani Medicine and other Indian systems of medicine to devote themselves to strengthening the foundations of their systems on scientific lines."

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ayush said that the conference on ‘Unani Medicine for Public Health’ is very well thought out and relevant in the current scenario as improving the health of a nation’s citizens can directly result in economic growth. “The Ayush systems of medicine, as well as Public health, have the same objectives i.e. to prevent diseases, cure diseases, and provide long life by improving the quality of life,"

Recently, the Ayush ministry has upgraded the Regional Research Centre at Silchar as a Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine with an estimated cost of Rs. 47.88 Cr, for which a new state-of-the-art building has been constructed and RRIUM, Chennai was also upgraded with the establishment of Unani pharmacy and Hammam block with an estimated cost of Rs. 14.33 crores.

About 1,300 delegates, resource persons, academicians, researchers and industry representatives are participating in the conference in hybrid mode.