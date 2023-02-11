Govt firm on promoting traditional medicine practice: Sonowal

Inaugurating an international conference on ‘Unani Medicine for Public Health’ at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday, Sonowal said, “Ministry of Ayush is promoting Unani Medicine in the national public healthcare system through regulation of research and integration of quality products, practices and practitioners into the health system. We are paying special attention to the development of indigenous systems of medicine in India. Our focus has been to bolster the rich heritage of our traditional medicinal practices in order to enrich the quality of life and enable a holistic patient care system as the union budget has considerably hiked the budget for the Ayush system by 20% as well as a 50% hike in the National Health Mission."