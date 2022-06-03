Govt fixes EPF interest rates at 8.1% for FY 22, lowest in four decades

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had in March proposed to cut the interest rate on provident fund deposits from 8.5% to 8.1% for 2021-22
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The centre Friday approved an interest rate of 8.1% on employee provident fund (EPF) deposits for FY 22, the lowest in past four decades, which is set to impact 60 million customers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The centre Friday approved an interest rate of 8.1% on employee provident fund (EPF) deposits for FY 22, the lowest in past four decades, which is set to impact 60 million customers.
According to an EPFO office order, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed approval of the central government to credit 8.1% rate of interest for 2021-22 to each member of the EPF scheme.
According to an EPFO office order, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed approval of the central government to credit 8.1% rate of interest for 2021-22 to each member of the EPF scheme.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had in March proposed to cut the interest rate on provident fund deposits from 8.5% to 8.1% for 2021-22. The decision was taken at the meeting of EPFO’s central board of trustees, chaired by Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav in Guwahati.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had in March proposed to cut the interest rate on provident fund deposits from 8.5% to 8.1% for 2021-22. The decision was taken at the meeting of EPFO’s central board of trustees, chaired by Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav in Guwahati.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The EPFO would now begin crediting the fixed rate of interest for the fiscal into the EPF accounts.
The EPFO would now begin crediting the fixed rate of interest for the fiscal into the EPF accounts.
According to records, the interest rate on EPFO has been slashed several times in the past four years. In March 2020, the EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent in 2018-19.
According to records, the interest rate on EPFO has been slashed several times in the past four years. In March 2020, the EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent in 2018-19.
The EPF interest rate provided for 2019-20 was the lowest since 2012-13, when it was brought down to 8.5 per cent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The EPF interest rate provided for 2019-20 was the lowest since 2012-13, when it was brought down to 8.5 per cent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.
EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.
The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than the 8.5 per cent for 2012-13. The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.
The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than the 8.5 per cent for 2012-13. The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.