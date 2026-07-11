Govt fixes retail prices of 39 medicines: Full list and what happens if you're overcharged

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped the retail price of 39 medicines, including those for hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

A notice by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued on July 8 stated the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixed the retail price of 39 new drug formulations under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

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The formulations cover a wide range of medicines, including those used to treat hypertension, diabetes, HIV, heart disease and eye infections, with the aim of making them more affordable for patients.

The price of Amlodipine Bisoprolol Telmisartan Tablets, used for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure), was fixed at ₹14.74 per tablet.

The retail price of Nepafenac Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution, an eye drop used after eye surgery and for the treatment of bacterial eye infections, was fixed at ₹68.64 per ml.

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Similarly, Clopidogrel Aspirin Atorvastatin Capsules, which are used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, were priced at ₹6.37 per capsule, as per the order.

The price for Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection, a powerful, genetically engineered "clot-busting" medication used to dissolve harmful blood clots in medical emergencies, was fixed at ₹60,238.27 per vial.

Full list of 39 medicines and their fixed retail price

Retail Price Table for Formulations Sl. No. Name of the Formulation / Brand Name Strength Retail Price (Rs.) Unit 1 Amlodipine, Telmisartan and Metoprolol Succinate (Extended Release) Tablets Amlodipine 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg, Metoprolol Tartrate 25 mg 12.03 1 Tablet 2 Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablets Amoxicillin 400 mg, Clavulanic Acid 57 mg 27.31 1 Tablet 3 Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets Amoxicillin 250 mg, Clavulanic Acid 125 mg 19.53 1 Tablet 4 Aspirin Gastro-Resistant and Atorvastatin Capsules Aspirin 75 mg, Atorvastatin 20 mg 3.67 1 Capsule 5 Aspirin, Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel Capsules Aspirin 75 mg, Atorvastatin 20 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg 8.86 1 Capsule 6 Atorvastatin and Ezetimibe Tablets Atorvastatin 20 mg, Ezetimibe 10 mg 31.73 1 Tablet 7 Atorvastatin and Ezetimibe tablets Atorvastatin 10 mg, Ezetimibe 10 mg 21.36 1 Tablet 8 Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel Tablets Atorvastatin 10 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg 14.87 1 Tablet 9 Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel Tablets Atorvastatin 20 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg 15.01 1 Tablet 10 Bisoprolol Fumarate and Telmisartan Tablets Bisoprolol Fumarate 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg 12.71 1 Tablet 11 Bisoprolol Fumarate and Telmisartan Tablets Bisoprolol Fumarate 2.5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg 10.83 1 Tablet 12 Cetirizine Hydrochloride Drops Cetirizine Hydrochloride 10 mg/ml 8.55 1 ML 13 Clobazam Oral Suspension Clobazam 2.5 mg/ml 2.8 1 ML 14 Dapagliflozin and Telmisartan Tablets Dapagliflozin 10 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg 19.3 1 Tablet 15 Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl (ER) Tablets Empagliflozin 10 mg, Sitagliptin 100 mg, Metformin 1000 mg 14.88 1 Tablet 16 Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl (ER) Tablets Empagliflozin 25 mg, Sitagliptin 100 mg, Metformin 1000 mg 17.17 1 Tablet 17 Nebivolol Hydrochloride and Amlodipine Tablets Nebivolol 5 mg, Amlodipine 5 mg 13.72 1 Tablet 18 Olmesartan Medoxomil and Amlodipine Tablets Olmesartan Medoxomil 20 mg, Amlodipine 5 mg 14.8 1 Tablet 19 Phenylephrine HCl, Chlorpheniramine, Boric Acid, HPMC Eye Drops Multiple components (see strength column in source) 8.35 1 ML 20 Polmacoxib and Paracetamol tablets Polmacoxib 2 mg, Paracetamol 325 mg 11.79 1 Tablet 21 Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablets Telmisartan 40 mg, Chlorthalidone 12.5 mg 13.03 1 Tablet 22 Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablets Telmisartan 80 mg, Chlorthalidone 12.5 mg 21.4 1 Tablet 23 Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablets Telmisartan 40 mg, Chlorthalidone 6.25 mg 11.8 1 Tablet 24 Telmisartan and Cilnidipine Tablets Telmisartan 40 mg, Cilnidipine 10 mg 13.24 1 Tablet 25 Telmisartan, Cilnidipine and Chlorthalidone Tablets Telmisartan 40 mg, Cilnidipine 10 mg, Chlorthalidone 6.25 mg 16.17 1 Tablet 26 Torsemide and Spironolactone Tablets Torsemide 10 mg, Spironolactone 25 mg 3.71 1 Tablet 27 Trypsin-Chymotrypsin, Aceclofenac and Paracetamol Tablets Trypsin-Chymotrypsin (50k units), Aceclofenac 100mg, Paracetamol 325mg 13.02 1 Tablet 28 Vitamin D3 Oral Solution Cholecalciferol 60000 IU / 5 ml 15.88 1 ML 29 Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection Tenecteplase 50 mg (10000 units) 60238.27 1 Vial 30 Netarsudil & Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution Netarsudil 0.2 mg, Latanoprost 0.05 mg 362.57 1 ML 31 Imatinib Oral Solution Imatinib Mesylate Eq. to Imatinib 80 mg 59.61 1 ML 32 Amlodipine, Bisoprolol & Telmisartan Tablets Amlodipine 5 mg, Bisoprolol 2.5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg 12.81 1 Tablet 33 Amlodipine, Bisoprolol & Telmisartan Tablets Amlodipine 5 mg, Bisoprolol 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg 14.74 1 Tablet 34 Nepafenac & Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution Nepafenac 0.1%, Moxifloxacin 0.5% 68.64 1 ML 35 Combikit of Darunavir, Ritonavir & Dolutegravir Tablets Darunavir 800mg, Ritonavir 100mg, Dolutegravir 50mg 330.4 1 Kit 36 Clopidogrel, Aspirin and Atorvastatin Capsules Atorvastatin 10 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg, Aspirin 75 mg 6.37 1 Capsule 37 Glimepiride, Voglibose and Metformin HCl (SR) Tablets Glimepiride 0.5 mg, Voglibose 0.2 mg, Metformin 500 mg 8.85 1 Tablet 38 Sitagliptin, Metformin HCl and Glimepiride Tablets Sitagliptin 50 mg, Metformin 1000 mg, Glimepiride 2 mg 13.27 1 Tablet 39 Sitagliptin, Metformin HCl and Glimepiride Tablets Sitagliptin 50 mg, Metformin 1000 mg, Glimepiride 1 mg 11.75 1 Tablet

What if companies overcharge? The notification stated that if any manufacturer or marketing company fails to comply with the notified retail prices, they will be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with applicable interest.

"In case the retail price of any of the aforesaid formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification and notes specified hereinabove, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013 read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955," the notification stated.

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The NPPA also reiterated that retailers and dealers are required to prominently display the price lists provided by manufacturers.

Quoting the DPCO, 2013, the authority said, "As per para 24(4) of DPCO, 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display the price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer, on a conspicuous part of the premises where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same."

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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