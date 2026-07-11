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Govt fixes retail prices of 39 medicines: Full list and what happens if you're overcharged

A notice by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued on July 8 stated the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixed the retail price of 39 new drug formulations under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

Akriti Anand
Updated11 Jul 2026, 12:43 PM IST
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Govt fixes retail prices of 39 medicines: Full list and what happens if you're overcharged
Govt fixes retail prices of 39 medicines: Full list and what happens if you're overcharged(HT_PRINT)
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The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped the retail price of 39 medicines, including those for hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

A notice by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued on July 8 stated the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixed the retail price of 39 new drug formulations under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

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The formulations cover a wide range of medicines, including those used to treat hypertension, diabetes, HIV, heart disease and eye infections, with the aim of making them more affordable for patients.

The price of Amlodipine Bisoprolol Telmisartan Tablets, used for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure), was fixed at 14.74 per tablet.

The retail price of Nepafenac Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution, an eye drop used after eye surgery and for the treatment of bacterial eye infections, was fixed at 68.64 per ml.

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Similarly, Clopidogrel Aspirin Atorvastatin Capsules, which are used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, were priced at 6.37 per capsule, as per the order.

The price for Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection, a powerful, genetically engineered "clot-busting" medication used to dissolve harmful blood clots in medical emergencies, was fixed at 60,238.27 per vial.

Full list of 39 medicines and their fixed retail price

Retail Price Table for Formulations
Sl. No.Name of the Formulation / Brand NameStrengthRetail Price (Rs.)Unit
1Amlodipine, Telmisartan and Metoprolol Succinate (Extended Release) TabletsAmlodipine 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg, Metoprolol Tartrate 25 mg12.031 Tablet
2Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible TabletsAmoxicillin 400 mg, Clavulanic Acid 57 mg27.311 Tablet
3Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate TabletsAmoxicillin 250 mg, Clavulanic Acid 125 mg19.531 Tablet
4Aspirin Gastro-Resistant and Atorvastatin CapsulesAspirin 75 mg, Atorvastatin 20 mg3.671 Capsule
5Aspirin, Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel CapsulesAspirin 75 mg, Atorvastatin 20 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg8.861 Capsule
6Atorvastatin and Ezetimibe TabletsAtorvastatin 20 mg, Ezetimibe 10 mg31.731 Tablet
7Atorvastatin and Ezetimibe tabletsAtorvastatin 10 mg, Ezetimibe 10 mg21.361 Tablet
8Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel TabletsAtorvastatin 10 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg14.871 Tablet
9Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel TabletsAtorvastatin 20 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg15.011 Tablet
10Bisoprolol Fumarate and Telmisartan TabletsBisoprolol Fumarate 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg12.711 Tablet
11Bisoprolol Fumarate and Telmisartan TabletsBisoprolol Fumarate 2.5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg10.831 Tablet
12Cetirizine Hydrochloride DropsCetirizine Hydrochloride 10 mg/ml8.551 ML
13Clobazam Oral SuspensionClobazam 2.5 mg/ml2.81 ML
14Dapagliflozin and Telmisartan TabletsDapagliflozin 10 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg19.31 Tablet
15Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl (ER) TabletsEmpagliflozin 10 mg, Sitagliptin 100 mg, Metformin 1000 mg14.881 Tablet
16Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl (ER) TabletsEmpagliflozin 25 mg, Sitagliptin 100 mg, Metformin 1000 mg17.171 Tablet
17Nebivolol Hydrochloride and Amlodipine TabletsNebivolol 5 mg, Amlodipine 5 mg13.721 Tablet
18Olmesartan Medoxomil and Amlodipine TabletsOlmesartan Medoxomil 20 mg, Amlodipine 5 mg14.81 Tablet
19Phenylephrine HCl, Chlorpheniramine, Boric Acid, HPMC Eye DropsMultiple components (see strength column in source)8.351 ML
20Polmacoxib and Paracetamol tabletsPolmacoxib 2 mg, Paracetamol 325 mg11.791 Tablet
21Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone TabletsTelmisartan 40 mg, Chlorthalidone 12.5 mg13.031 Tablet
22Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone TabletsTelmisartan 80 mg, Chlorthalidone 12.5 mg21.41 Tablet
23Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone TabletsTelmisartan 40 mg, Chlorthalidone 6.25 mg11.81 Tablet
24Telmisartan and Cilnidipine TabletsTelmisartan 40 mg, Cilnidipine 10 mg13.241 Tablet
25Telmisartan, Cilnidipine and Chlorthalidone TabletsTelmisartan 40 mg, Cilnidipine 10 mg, Chlorthalidone 6.25 mg16.171 Tablet
26Torsemide and Spironolactone TabletsTorsemide 10 mg, Spironolactone 25 mg3.711 Tablet
27Trypsin-Chymotrypsin, Aceclofenac and Paracetamol TabletsTrypsin-Chymotrypsin (50k units), Aceclofenac 100mg, Paracetamol 325mg13.021 Tablet
28Vitamin D3 Oral SolutionCholecalciferol 60000 IU / 5 ml15.881 ML
29Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) InjectionTenecteplase 50 mg (10000 units)60238.271 Vial
30Netarsudil & Latanoprost Ophthalmic SolutionNetarsudil 0.2 mg, Latanoprost 0.05 mg362.571 ML
31Imatinib Oral SolutionImatinib Mesylate Eq. to Imatinib 80 mg59.611 ML
32Amlodipine, Bisoprolol & Telmisartan TabletsAmlodipine 5 mg, Bisoprolol 2.5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg12.811 Tablet
33Amlodipine, Bisoprolol & Telmisartan TabletsAmlodipine 5 mg, Bisoprolol 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg14.741 Tablet
34Nepafenac & Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic SolutionNepafenac 0.1%, Moxifloxacin 0.5%68.641 ML
35Combikit of Darunavir, Ritonavir & Dolutegravir TabletsDarunavir 800mg, Ritonavir 100mg, Dolutegravir 50mg330.41 Kit
36Clopidogrel, Aspirin and Atorvastatin CapsulesAtorvastatin 10 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg, Aspirin 75 mg6.371 Capsule
37Glimepiride, Voglibose and Metformin HCl (SR) TabletsGlimepiride 0.5 mg, Voglibose 0.2 mg, Metformin 500 mg8.851 Tablet
38Sitagliptin, Metformin HCl and Glimepiride TabletsSitagliptin 50 mg, Metformin 1000 mg, Glimepiride 2 mg13.271 Tablet
39Sitagliptin, Metformin HCl and Glimepiride TabletsSitagliptin 50 mg, Metformin 1000 mg, Glimepiride 1 mg11.751 Tablet

What if companies overcharge?

The notification stated that if any manufacturer or marketing company fails to comply with the notified retail prices, they will be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with applicable interest.

"In case the retail price of any of the aforesaid formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification and notes specified hereinabove, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013 read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955," the notification stated.

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Also Read | Govt tightens sale of liquid medicines with high alcohol content

The NPPA also reiterated that retailers and dealers are required to prominently display the price lists provided by manufacturers.

Quoting the DPCO, 2013, the authority said, "As per para 24(4) of DPCO, 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display the price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer, on a conspicuous part of the premises where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same."

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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