Govt fixes retail prices of 39 medicines: Full list and what happens if you're overcharged

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped the retail price of 39 medicines, including those for hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.
A notice by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued on July 8 stated the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixed the retail price of 39 new drug formulations under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.
The formulations cover a wide range of medicines, including those used to treat hypertension, diabetes, HIV, heart disease and eye infections, with the aim of making them more affordable for patients.
The price of Amlodipine Bisoprolol Telmisartan Tablets, used for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure), was fixed at ₹14.74 per tablet.
The retail price of Nepafenac Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution, an eye drop used after eye surgery and for the treatment of bacterial eye infections, was fixed at ₹68.64 per ml.
Similarly, Clopidogrel Aspirin Atorvastatin Capsules, which are used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, were priced at ₹6.37 per capsule, as per the order.
The price for Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection, a powerful, genetically engineered "clot-busting" medication used to dissolve harmful blood clots in medical emergencies, was fixed at ₹60,238.27 per vial.
|Retail Price Table for Formulations
|Sl. No.
|Name of the Formulation / Brand Name
|Strength
|Retail Price (Rs.)
|Unit
|1
|Amlodipine, Telmisartan and Metoprolol Succinate (Extended Release) Tablets
|Amlodipine 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg, Metoprolol Tartrate 25 mg
|12.03
|1 Tablet
|2
|Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablets
|Amoxicillin 400 mg, Clavulanic Acid 57 mg
|27.31
|1 Tablet
|3
|Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets
|Amoxicillin 250 mg, Clavulanic Acid 125 mg
|19.53
|1 Tablet
|4
|Aspirin Gastro-Resistant and Atorvastatin Capsules
|Aspirin 75 mg, Atorvastatin 20 mg
|3.67
|1 Capsule
|5
|Aspirin, Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel Capsules
|Aspirin 75 mg, Atorvastatin 20 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg
|8.86
|1 Capsule
|6
|Atorvastatin and Ezetimibe Tablets
|Atorvastatin 20 mg, Ezetimibe 10 mg
|31.73
|1 Tablet
|7
|Atorvastatin and Ezetimibe tablets
|Atorvastatin 10 mg, Ezetimibe 10 mg
|21.36
|1 Tablet
|8
|Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel Tablets
|Atorvastatin 10 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg
|14.87
|1 Tablet
|9
|Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel Tablets
|Atorvastatin 20 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg
|15.01
|1 Tablet
|10
|Bisoprolol Fumarate and Telmisartan Tablets
|Bisoprolol Fumarate 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg
|12.71
|1 Tablet
|11
|Bisoprolol Fumarate and Telmisartan Tablets
|Bisoprolol Fumarate 2.5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg
|10.83
|1 Tablet
|12
|Cetirizine Hydrochloride Drops
|Cetirizine Hydrochloride 10 mg/ml
|8.55
|1 ML
|13
|Clobazam Oral Suspension
|Clobazam 2.5 mg/ml
|2.8
|1 ML
|14
|Dapagliflozin and Telmisartan Tablets
|Dapagliflozin 10 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg
|19.3
|1 Tablet
|15
|Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl (ER) Tablets
|Empagliflozin 10 mg, Sitagliptin 100 mg, Metformin 1000 mg
|14.88
|1 Tablet
|16
|Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl (ER) Tablets
|Empagliflozin 25 mg, Sitagliptin 100 mg, Metformin 1000 mg
|17.17
|1 Tablet
|17
|Nebivolol Hydrochloride and Amlodipine Tablets
|Nebivolol 5 mg, Amlodipine 5 mg
|13.72
|1 Tablet
|18
|Olmesartan Medoxomil and Amlodipine Tablets
|Olmesartan Medoxomil 20 mg, Amlodipine 5 mg
|14.8
|1 Tablet
|19
|Phenylephrine HCl, Chlorpheniramine, Boric Acid, HPMC Eye Drops
|Multiple components (see strength column in source)
|8.35
|1 ML
|20
|Polmacoxib and Paracetamol tablets
|Polmacoxib 2 mg, Paracetamol 325 mg
|11.79
|1 Tablet
|21
|Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablets
|Telmisartan 40 mg, Chlorthalidone 12.5 mg
|13.03
|1 Tablet
|22
|Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablets
|Telmisartan 80 mg, Chlorthalidone 12.5 mg
|21.4
|1 Tablet
|23
|Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablets
|Telmisartan 40 mg, Chlorthalidone 6.25 mg
|11.8
|1 Tablet
|24
|Telmisartan and Cilnidipine Tablets
|Telmisartan 40 mg, Cilnidipine 10 mg
|13.24
|1 Tablet
|25
|Telmisartan, Cilnidipine and Chlorthalidone Tablets
|Telmisartan 40 mg, Cilnidipine 10 mg, Chlorthalidone 6.25 mg
|16.17
|1 Tablet
|26
|Torsemide and Spironolactone Tablets
|Torsemide 10 mg, Spironolactone 25 mg
|3.71
|1 Tablet
|27
|Trypsin-Chymotrypsin, Aceclofenac and Paracetamol Tablets
|Trypsin-Chymotrypsin (50k units), Aceclofenac 100mg, Paracetamol 325mg
|13.02
|1 Tablet
|28
|Vitamin D3 Oral Solution
|Cholecalciferol 60000 IU / 5 ml
|15.88
|1 ML
|29
|Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection
|Tenecteplase 50 mg (10000 units)
|60238.27
|1 Vial
|30
|Netarsudil & Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution
|Netarsudil 0.2 mg, Latanoprost 0.05 mg
|362.57
|1 ML
|31
|Imatinib Oral Solution
|Imatinib Mesylate Eq. to Imatinib 80 mg
|59.61
|1 ML
|32
|Amlodipine, Bisoprolol & Telmisartan Tablets
|Amlodipine 5 mg, Bisoprolol 2.5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg
|12.81
|1 Tablet
|33
|Amlodipine, Bisoprolol & Telmisartan Tablets
|Amlodipine 5 mg, Bisoprolol 5 mg, Telmisartan 40 mg
|14.74
|1 Tablet
|34
|Nepafenac & Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution
|Nepafenac 0.1%, Moxifloxacin 0.5%
|68.64
|1 ML
|35
|Combikit of Darunavir, Ritonavir & Dolutegravir Tablets
|Darunavir 800mg, Ritonavir 100mg, Dolutegravir 50mg
|330.4
|1 Kit
|36
|Clopidogrel, Aspirin and Atorvastatin Capsules
|Atorvastatin 10 mg, Clopidogrel 75 mg, Aspirin 75 mg
|6.37
|1 Capsule
|37
|Glimepiride, Voglibose and Metformin HCl (SR) Tablets
|Glimepiride 0.5 mg, Voglibose 0.2 mg, Metformin 500 mg
|8.85
|1 Tablet
|38
|Sitagliptin, Metformin HCl and Glimepiride Tablets
|Sitagliptin 50 mg, Metformin 1000 mg, Glimepiride 2 mg
|13.27
|1 Tablet
|39
|Sitagliptin, Metformin HCl and Glimepiride Tablets
|Sitagliptin 50 mg, Metformin 1000 mg, Glimepiride 1 mg
|11.75
|1 Tablet
The notification stated that if any manufacturer or marketing company fails to comply with the notified retail prices, they will be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with applicable interest.
"In case the retail price of any of the aforesaid formulations is not complied with, as per instant price notification and notes specified hereinabove, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013 read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955," the notification stated.
The NPPA also reiterated that retailers and dealers are required to prominently display the price lists provided by manufacturers.
Quoting the DPCO, 2013, the authority said, "As per para 24(4) of DPCO, 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display the price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer, on a conspicuous part of the premises where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same."