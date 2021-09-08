Have you received a message from the Reserve bank of India claiming that you can earn ₹4.62 crore after paying only ₹12,500?

If yes, then beware of such deceitful messages. It is a fraud.

According to the Centre's PIB Fact Check team, the RBI has not made any such claims and the fraudsters have impersonated the government's organisation to dupe people of money.

As per the PIB tweet, the fraudster claims to be working for the RBI. They have also included RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' picture on the fake website.

The fraudsters have asked people to pay ₹12,500 and have promised to provide ₹4 crores 62 lakhs in return.

Moreover, the fraudster has claimed that an 'online banking manager' will transfer the funds within 30 minutes.

"Do not fall for such #FAKE approval letters or schemes in the name of RBI," the PIB Fact Check added.

Pay ₹12,500 and get ₹4 crores 62 lakhs in return‼️



Well, some things are just too good to be true.



Fraudsters impersonate Government organisations to dupe people of money.



Do not fall for such #FAKE approval letters or schemes in the name of @RBI #PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/0K5VJQISPK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 6, 2021

Online scams have become common nowadays, and scammers are adopting new tactics to dupe people for their money.

A few days back, the PIB Fact Check team discovered another fraud in which scammers claimed that they would credit ₹2,67,000 in victims' accounts if they click on a link.

"Dear Customer, your A/C***7865 credited for ₹2,67,000 under Govt Yojana," the fraud message reads.

Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with ₹2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'?



BEWARE!



▶️This Message is #FAKE!



▶️Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/lFYHRozsKn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 26, 2021

The government's PIB Fact Check team regularly informs about the fake messages and fake job notifications to protect citizens from online banking frauds.

An individual can report a cyber fraud by calling at 155260 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.