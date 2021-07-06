The central government has dismissed a claim which said that the Ministry of Skill and Employment is offering assistance to unemployed people.

The Government's PIB Fact Check team said that a website called "sebd.in.net" has claimed to be a research institute under Skill India. The Fact Check team added that the website is also fake. "No such website/institute is operated by the Ministry," it said on Twitter.

A website "https://t.co/gS5MNGrgeo" claiming to be a research institute under @MSDESkillIndia is offering unemployment assistance & charging an amount on the pretext of application fee.#PIBFactCheck



This website is #FAKE. No such website/institute is operated by the Ministry. pic.twitter.com/xAf6EMUT7F — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 6, 2021





The fake website is running an advertisement saying, "Apply online for Covid-19 Scheme of Unemployment Allowance During Covid-19". Besides, it is also charging an amount on the pretext of the application fee.

In the "About" section, the fake web portal sebd.in.net mentioned, "The State Employment Baragnosis and Development Scheme in India is giving Unemployment Assistance for a one-year programme view to help the hardships faced by the Unemployed youth, who are without a job for many long years, a scheme to distribute unemployment assistance to these youth the Unemployment youth Assistance As the COVID-19 pandemic forces state to shut down and businesses to button up, the Nation. is likely looking at months of double-digit unemployment rates".

Further, it called itself a flagship programme of the Government of India. "The State Employment Baragnosis and Development Scheme is one of the flagship programmes of Government of India for Skilling Indian Youth and helping out Millions of out-of-work Citizens will depend on Unemployment Allowance (UA) to help cover rent, groceries, and other expenses in the coming months. is one of several new programs established by the CARES Act to help alleviate some of the economic pain caused by COVID-19. The main objective of the unemployment scheme is to provide allowance to the eligible educated unemployed youth and enable them to sustain themselves for a certain period".

However, the Centre has discarded the aforementioned claims and called the website a fake one.

