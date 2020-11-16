Govt floats draft rules on social security for informal sector

“Every eligible unorganized worker, or any category or sub-category of unorganized worker shall be required to be registered with Aadhaar, on self-declaration basis in the form on the portal, as specified by the Central government. In order to be eligible for any benefit under any scheme(s) framed under the code for any unorganized worker or any category or sub-category of unorganized worker, the appropriate government may notify specific condition(s) for eligibility, as deemed fit," the Union labour ministry proposed.