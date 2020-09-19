Govt focussing on lowering road transport costs: V K Singh

New Delhi: The government is taking various steps to reduce road transport costs which in turn will make goods and services cheaper for common man, Union minister V K Singh said on Saturday.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh was addressing a global virtual summit, organised by Assocham.

"The central government is working on several initiatives that would reduce the cost of road transport thereby lowering the cost of goods and services benefiting the common man," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement by Assocham.

The government is also working to link all major ports with highways connectivity, the minister said.

He also said the government was taking initiatives to curb road accidents.

He stated that most accidents caused are due to over-speeding involving youngsters.

"We are working on ways to remove the roadblocks which would reduce accidents and at the same time would ensure faster treatment of the accident victims," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via