Govt formally seals 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

Govt formally seals ₹48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:59 AM IST
Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.
The government on Wednesday formally sealed the ₹48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
UAE job market improves amid covid vaccine rollout1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Indian services industry improved in January, job cuts continued1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India1 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF's combat prowess.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.