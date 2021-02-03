OPEN APP
Govt formally seals 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL
Bengaluru: Indian Air Force's Tejas performs during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Govt formally seals 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:59 AM IST

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF's combat prowess.



