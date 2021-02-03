Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt formally seals 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL
Bengaluru: Indian Air Force's Tejas performs during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.

Govt formally seals 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST Staff Writer

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UAE job market improves amid covid vaccine rollout

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST

Indian services industry improved in January, job cuts continued

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST

The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country's premier defence and aerospace show in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UAE job market improves amid covid vaccine rollout

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST

Indian services industry improved in January, job cuts continued

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost IAF's combat prowess.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.