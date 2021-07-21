NEW DELHI : The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday created three advisory groups for airlines, airports and MROs (maintenance, repair and overhaul units) comprising government officials and industry leaders, to discuss and find solutions to issues impacting the sector.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will head the airlines group, which will also include junior aviation minister V.K. Singh, aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar, Air India chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal, IndiGo promoter Rahul Bhatia, SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh, GoAir director Ness Wadia, Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhatt and AirAsia India CEO Sunil Bhaskaran.

The group will advise the government on enhancing domestic and international connectivity, leasing and financing of aircraft, aircraft and component manufacturing, and manpower skilling. Mint has seen copies of the circulars on the constitution of the three committees.

The development comes days after Scindia took over as civil aviation minister following a cabinet reshuffle.

The airports group will include the aviation minister, minister of state, ministry secretary, director generals of DGCA and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), chairpersons of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) along with GMR group chairman G.B.S. Raju, Adani group vice president Jeet Adani, and Bangalore airport managing director and chief executive Hari K. Marar. The group will advise on airport capacity expansion, infrastructure augmentation and modernization, tariff-related and other regulatory issues, and capital expenditure targets of airports, among others.

The MRO group will consist of senior government officials and industry officials from their respective fields. It will advise on evolving a strategy to ensure the growth of MRO, ground handling, cargo and flying training organization sectors, the circular said, adding it will help create a congenial ecosystem in the country by suggesting regulatory, policy improvements and measures for better efficiency and growth of the sector.

