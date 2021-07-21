Govt forms 3 advisory groups to fix issues plaguing aviation

The airports group will include the aviation minister, minister of state, ministry secretary, director generals of DGCA and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), chairpersons of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) along with GMR group chairman G.B.S. Raju, Adani group vice president Jeet Adani, and Bangalore airport managing director and chief executive Hari K. Marar. The group will advise on airport capacity expansion, infrastructure augmentation and modernization, tariff-related and other regulatory issues, and capital expenditure targets of airports, among others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}